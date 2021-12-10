Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

