Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.