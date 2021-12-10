Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.