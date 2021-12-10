Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.85.

ORCL stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,769,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6,353.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,551,000 after buying an additional 18,351,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

