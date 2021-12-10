Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $91.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

