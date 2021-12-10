Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of ORCL traded up $13.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,676,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,040. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

