Oracle’s (ORCL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

