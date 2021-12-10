Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $778,434.61 and approximately $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.25 or 0.98606667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.20 or 0.00285178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00407557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00169243 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

