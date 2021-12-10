Orbs Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. Orbs has a total market cap of $209.10 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

