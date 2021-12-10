Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 713,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after acquiring an additional 89,763 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,154.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

