Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $26.73 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

