Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,743 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.