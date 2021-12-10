OREO (ORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $102,213.00

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. OREO has a total market capitalization of $186.36 and approximately $102,213.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OREO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OREO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

