Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.10

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and traded as high as $109.00. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 1,840 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

