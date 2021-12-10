OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

KIDS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,762. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

