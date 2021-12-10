Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $220.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

