Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

