Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,873.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,712.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.