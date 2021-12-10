Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

RSP opened at $158.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

