Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

