Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

