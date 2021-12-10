Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

CVX stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.