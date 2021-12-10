Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

