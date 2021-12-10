Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.