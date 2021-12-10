Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at about $202,055,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,614,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at about $49,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after buying an additional 113,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.08.

Shares of NICE opened at $300.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.