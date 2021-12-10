Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,962.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,883.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,747.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.