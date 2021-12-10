Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

