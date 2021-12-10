OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.06

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.06 and traded as high as $57.66. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 1,829 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $677.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

