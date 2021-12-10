Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,100.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $31.62 million and $79,100.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,227.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.12 or 0.08337771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00318593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.13 or 0.00935417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00078007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.89 or 0.00404102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00276880 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,252,120 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

