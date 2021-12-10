Oxford Industries’ (OXM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 649,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,974 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,008,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

