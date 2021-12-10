Oxygen Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $90.16 million and approximately $870,889.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,264,508 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

