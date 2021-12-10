P. Kevan Krysler Sells 26,444 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,618. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

