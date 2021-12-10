Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $355.94

Shares of Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.94 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.83). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.76), with a volume of 79,991 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.05. The company has a market cap of £434.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

