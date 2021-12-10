Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of PKG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 713,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,974. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

