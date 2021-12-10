Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.
Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Shares of PKG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 713,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,974. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
