PAID Network Achieves Market Cap of $57.26 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. PAID Network has a market cap of $57.26 million and approximately $806,217.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.46 or 0.08306021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.33 or 1.00138565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002790 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

