ParallelCoin Trading 240.9% Higher This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,889.98 and approximately $68.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 240.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00315694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

