Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Denbury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 244.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares in the last quarter.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

