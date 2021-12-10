Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,367 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Momo worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Momo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

