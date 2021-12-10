Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

