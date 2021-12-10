Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 432,909 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.