Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,809 shares of company stock worth $1,044,044. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

