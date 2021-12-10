Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $6,360,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,238 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,232 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

