Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lindsay worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lindsay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lindsay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.08 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.