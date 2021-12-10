Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Forrester Research worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

