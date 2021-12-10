Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3 Million Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of National HealthCare worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in National HealthCare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.