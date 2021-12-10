Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,976. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

