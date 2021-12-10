Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,538 shares of company stock worth $1,615,744 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

