Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

