Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 12,647 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $726,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,900 shares of company stock worth $21,847,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 296.42 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

