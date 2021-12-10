Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 5,658 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Zumiez worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zumiez by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

